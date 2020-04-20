Gurinder Chadha's aunt dies of coronavirus complications

Gurinder Chadha's aunt dies of COVID-19 complications

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 12:21 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's aunt has died due to coronavirus complications.

The director said her aunt passed away on Sunday in a hospital in the UK.

"Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covid19 complications. She was my dad's little sister," Gurinder wrote alongside a family picture.

"She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments," she added.

The "Bend it like Beckham" director thanked two nurses in the Surrey hospital who held her aunt's hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which "her soul departed."

"God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane," she added. 

