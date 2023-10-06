Home
entertainment

Gurmeet Choudhary wins hearts as he gives CPR to a man who collapsed on Mumbai street

At a time when celebrities refuse to pose with fans, this act by Gurmeet has definitely won him praise
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 09:25 IST

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary is being lauded by netizens for being a Good Samaritan. The actor recently was seen giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to an unknown person who had collapsed in the middle of the street. Gurmeet rushed to offer him first-aid.

Visuals of Gurmeet giving CPR to the man is being widely circulated on social media with netizens not only appreciating his valour but also asking everyone to learn basic CPR.

In the video, Gurmeet is doing chest compression on the unconscious man and requesting someone else to rub the man's feet. The person was then sent to the nearby hospital after an ambulance arrived on the spot.

At a time when celebrities refuse to pose with fans, this act by Gurmeet has definitely won everyone’s hearts.

Gurmeet is a popular face on TV and silver screen and has done serials and reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye 6 with his wife Debina Bonnerjee.

After ruling television for years, Gurmeet tried his luck on the silver screen with Khamoshiyan in 2015 and worked in movies like Wajah Tum Ho and Paltan.

(Published 06 October 2023, 09:25 IST)
