Gurmeet Choudhary wins hearts as he gives CPR to a man who collapsed on Mumbai street

In the video, Gurmeet is doing chest compression on the unconscious man and requesting someone else to rub the man's feet. The person was then sent to the nearby hospital after an ambulance arrived on the spot.

At a time when celebrities refuse to pose with fans, this act by Gurmeet has definitely won everyone’s hearts.

Gurmeet is a popular face on TV and silver screen and has done serials and reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye 6 with his wife Debina Bonnerjee.

After ruling television for years, Gurmeet tried his luck on the silver screen with Khamoshiyan in 2015 and worked in movies like Wajah Tum Ho and Paltan.