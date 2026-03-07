Guy Ritchie's 'Young Sherlock' series review: A lesson in deduction

<p>Guy Ritchie’s fascination with Sherlock Holmes continues. After punching up Victorian London with his big-screen Holmes films, he now rewinds the clock with ‘Young Sherlock’ on OTT. His recent streaming ventures suggest he has found a comfortable playground there, delivering slick, entertaining stories with a bit of swagger. This time, he turns to the detective’s younger years, when deduction was still more curiosity than calling.</p>.<p>Set in late 1800s Oxford, the series imagines Holmes and his newfound best buddy James Moriarty as teenagers who stumble into their first real mystery. A suspicious death soon opens the door to a wider conspiracy involving secret societies, coded messages, and the kind of intrigue that feels at home in old university corridors. Oxford’s libraries, cloisters, and candle-lit hallways provide the right playground for a young mind discovering the thrill of connecting dots. Holmes handles the deductions, while James chips in with the assists like a football playmaker setting up the winning goal.</p>.<p>Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Holmes with restless curiosity, showing flashes of brilliance yet to settle into the calm certainty audiences recognise. The real spark comes from Dónal Finn as Moriarty, whose charm adds an intriguing edge to their early dynamic.Max Irons brings authority as Mycroft Holmes, while Colin Firth and Joseph Fiennes lend welcome gravitas. Technically, the series feels unmistakably like a Guy Ritchie production. The visuals are stylish, the editing is slick, and the music carries that playful, mischievous rhythm Ritchie often favours. From the pacing to the tone, everything has that familiar cinematic swagger.</p>.<p>‘Young Sherlock’ does not solve every puzzle it sets up, but it rarely stops being fun. The series moves with enough charm and energy to keep the mystery engaging even when the clues get messy. After all, even the world’s greatest detective had to start somewhere.</p>