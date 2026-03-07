Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Guy Ritchie's 'Young Sherlock' series review: A lesson in deduction

The visuals are stylish, the editing is slick, and the music carries that playful, mischievous rhythm Ritchie often favours.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 03:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Young Sherlock English (Prime Video)
3.5/5
Director:Guy Ritchie
Cast:Hero Fiennes Tiffin Dónal Finn Max Irons Colin Firth Joseph Fiennes
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 03:41 IST
Movie Reviewshowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us