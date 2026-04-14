<p>The first look teaser of David Dhawan's <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varun-dhawan">Varun Dhawan</a>, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde was unveiled on April 14.</p><p>The teaser of the much-anticipated rom-com that sees Varun in his most comfortable three-way romance space looks promising and full of chaos.</p><p>The 1-minute-7-second video starts with two seemingly AI-generated toddlers discussing about their parents as they realise that while their mothers are named Baani and Preet, their fathers share the same name, Jass. All this while a new version of the song <em>Ishq Sona Hai</em>, from the 1999 movie <em>Biwi No.1 </em>featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen plays in the background.</p>.Ranbir & Deepika reunite after 11 years for 'Brahmastra 2', filming starts by 2026 end.<p>The teaser then introduces Varun in a playboy-like character, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mrunal-thakur">Mrunal</a> in two different looks - that of Poo and Parvati - and Pooja in a glamourous avatar.</p><p>While not much is revealed about the characters or the story, it appears that the three characters would somehow be involved in a love triangle, or would at least prove to be a chaotic duo.</p>.<p>This is Varun's fourth project with his father, David, after <em>Main Tera Hero</em>, <em>Judwaa 2</em>, and <em>Coolie No. 1.</em></p><p>And this is the first time when Varun, Mrunal and Pooja are sharing the screen together.</p>.'Cocktail 2' Song 'Jab Talak': Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon dance their hearts out .<p>Apart from Varun, Mrunal and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pooja-hegde">Pooja</a>, the cast also feature Chunky Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy.</p><p>Along with the teaser, the makers also unveiled a new release date for the film preponing it's release from June 12 to May 22.</p><p>With the preponement announcement, the film will now clash with Ananya Panday and Lakshya's <em>Chand Mera Dil.</em></p>