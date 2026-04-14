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‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ teaser: Varun Dhawan romances Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde in this chaotic rom-com

The first look teaser of David Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde was unveiled on April 14.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:26 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmVarun DhawanMrunal Thakurpooja hegdeNew filmTrending Now

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