‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ teaser: Varun Dhawan romances Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde in this chaotic rom-com

The first look teaser of David Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde was unveiled on April 14.