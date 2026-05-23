<p>The trailer for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has finally been released and is garnering immense attention from the audience. Teasing a chaotic mix of comedy, romance and non-stop fun, this highly anticipated teaser promises to deliver the exact kind of feel-good, light-hearted cinema audiences have been craving for long.</p><p>Back together for their fourth project, the much-awaited return of director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan promises to bring their signature father-son magic back to the big screen.</p>.Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 7 Movies that prove he’s the ultimate Gen-Z superstar.<p>Filmmaker David Dhawan is back with his trademark brand of big-screen family entertainment, pulling together a massive cast. Along with Varun Dhawan, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film also leans on a stellar comedy and drama featuring Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar.</p>.<div><blockquote>This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.</blockquote><span class="attribution">said David Dhawan</span></div>.<p>Meanwhile, the film's soundtrack is already proving to be a massive hit with listeners. The music offers something for everyone, featuring the high-energy dance track "WOW", the soulful romantic melody "Tera Ho Jaun", and the festive "Vyah Karwado Ji," which has turned into a must-play song at the wedding.</p><p>Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films Ltd alongside the UK's Maximilian Films, <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> is shaping up to be the ultimate, laugh-out-loud family entertainer at the movies. The movie will be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.</p>