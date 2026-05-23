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‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan's film promises chaos and comedy

Teasing a chaotic mix of comedy, romance and non-stop fun, this highly anticipated teaser promises to deliver the exact kind of feel-good, light-hearted cinema audiences have been craving for long.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:18 IST
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This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.
said David Dhawan
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:18 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVarun DhawanMrunal ThakurTrendingpooja hegdeFilmyzilla

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