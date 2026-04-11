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'Haiklu Kichhu' Mahurat: Naveen Raj and Deeksha kickstart new film in Periyapatna

Produced by ND Puttaraju under the Pavitra Production banner, the mahurat witnessed a ceremonial inauguration by PM Prasanna, the former president of MYMUL.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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