<p>The production of Kannada movie <em>Haiklu Kichhu</em>, starring Naveen Raj and Deeksha in lead roles, officially kicked off with a traditional mahurat at the Sri Masanikamma Temple in Periyapatna, Mysore, on April 9.</p><p>Produced by ND Puttaraju under the Pavitra Production banner, the mahurat witnessed a ceremonial inauguration by PM Prasanna, the former president of MYMUL.</p><p>Talking about the project, Prasanna said, "It is a wonderful development to see artists coming forward to display their talents right here in our taluk". </p><p>“The region has a proud history of contributing to cinema, most notably as the home of the iconic director Puttanna Kanagal,” added Prasanna.</p><p>During the mahurat, Naveen said that this project marks his fourth film in the industry. Having previously worked in movies like Kaveri Thirada Charitra and IPC Section and Row, Naveen expressed his belief that people of this taluk will support his latest production by watching it in theaters.</p><p>The movie also stars Praveen Poojary, Narayanaswamy and Naidu, who take on key roles in this upcoming entertainer.</p><p>With Ambari Paramesh handling direction and screenplay, and Manju leading the camera department, the movie is off to a great start. The mahurat ceremony was further brightened by the presence of several taluk locals, including Ashok, Apoorva Mohan, Mahesh and Shivshankar, who turned out in a show of community solidarity for the production.</p>