'Hamare Baarah' gets Bombay HC nod for release on June 21

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of actor Annu Kapoor-starrer Hamare Baarah movie after its makers agreed to delete certain objectionable portions.

The film, which was originally slated for release on June 7 and then on June 14, is likely to hit the screens on June 21.

The film got embroiled in a legal battle after a bunch of petitions were filed in the high court claiming that it distorted the Quran and was derogatory towards the Islamic faith and the Muslim community.

The pleas sought a ban on the release of the movie. A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla viewed the film and suggested certain changes to it which both the makers and the petitioners agreed to.

Pursuant to this, the court said the makers shall make the necessary changes and then release the movie. The makers later said that necessary changes would be made and a certificate would be obtained from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the Censor Board.