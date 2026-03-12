<p>Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya are officially divorced. The couple was granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, Motwani's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed the news to <em>NDTV</em>.</p><p>The couple filed for separation through mutual consent after both parties agreed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. Motwani has also refused alimony.</p><p>Motwani's lawyer claimed that the couple had been living away from each other since 2024 and their marriage was already strained.</p><p>The reason behind their divorce is reportedly that the couple had realised the difference in their temperament and lifestyle and hence, chose a dignified way to move forward.</p>.<p><strong>What Hansika's lawyer said</strong></p><p>"Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down," Shaikh said in a statement to <em>NDTV</em>.</p><p>Shaikh also clarified that the actor has refused alimony or maintenance.</p><p>"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," Shaikh said.</p>.<p><strong>Hansika's decision of marrying Sohael stirred up controversy</strong></p><p>The couple tied the knot December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. However, speculations about trouble in their marriage began last year after Motwani deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram.</p><p>Khaturiya was previously married to Rinky Bajaj, who is allegedly a close friend of Motwani.</p><p>Her decision of marrying Khaturiya stirred up several controversies as she faced accusations of "stealing" her friend's husband. However, she later clarified that their relationship began post-divorce. </p><p>In the past, Motwani had also publicly confirmed her relationship with Tamil actor Silambarasan, widely known as Simbu, in 2013. The then high-profile Tamil cinema couple had also worked together in the 2014 film <em>Vaalu. </em>However, they broke up shortly after, in the same year.</p>