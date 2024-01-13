'HanuMan' movie review: Average treatment bogs down interesting take on good versus evil

Prashanth Varma is known for his unique take on important subjects. He continues to be innovative in his fourth outing, 'HanuMan'.
He blends mythology, action and history into a plot that is based on conflict between the virtuous and evil. The movie is set in Anjanadri, a fictional remote village controlled by a barbaric poligar (petty chieftain), played by Raj Deepak Shetty. Michael (Vinay Rai), who lives in the city, wants to be a superhero like Batman or Spiderman. And then there is Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a petty thief from Anjanadri.
As gullible villagers await a saviour, Hanumanthu comes in contact with a miracle stone. It transforms him into a strong man like Ramayana’s Hanuman. Desperate to acquire supernatural powers and become a superhero, Michael lands in Anjanadri.
It is revealed that Hanumanthu will be seen in a new avatar in ‘Jai Hanuman’ which is slated for release in 2025. It is touted as another battle between good and evil.
The pace of the first half improves only 20 minutes into the film, while much time is allotted to action in the second half. However, constant humour and goosebump-inducing action scenes ensure the audience is entertained.
Romance between Hanumanthu and Meenakshi is convincing. The bond between the protagonist and his sister Anjanamma (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) is moving.
The song-and-action sequence involving women preparing pickles and singing a folk song in unison, while Hanumanthu beats up goons deserves a mention for its choreography.
Teja Sajja delivers a solid performance, as does Raj. Vinay’s performance as the antagonist is average at best. Getup Srinu steals the show. Other cast members are also impressive.
The film's VFX is top-notch, and shots of Anjanadri are mesmerising.
Gowra Hari's music composition and Dasaradhi Sivendra's cinematography deserve appreciation.
However, there is no space for logic and reasoning as the storyline appears weak. At times, some scenes resemble sequences from other runaway hits.
On the whole, the Telugu masala-meets-superhero template engineered by Prashanth is an average attempt.