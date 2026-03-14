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Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! 5 Surprising facts about Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist

On Aamir Khan’s 61st birthday, we take a closer look at some lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Acting wasn’t something Aamir’s parents supported. They were hesitant about him in showbiz due to uncertainty and were worried it might not pay off.

Acting wasn’t something Aamir’s parents supported. They were hesitant about him in showbiz due to uncertainty and were worried it might not pay off.

Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

When offered a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Aamir turned it down, feeling it wasn’t a priority in his life.

When offered a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Aamir turned it down, feeling it wasn’t a priority in his life.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

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Aamir comes from a family of freedom fighters. His great-granduncle was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, leader of the Khilafat Movement.

Aamir comes from a family of freedom fighters. His great-granduncle was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, leader of the Khilafat Movement.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Bathing isn’t Aamir Khan’s favourite pastime. On Koffee With Karan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao mentioned that he only takes a shower when absolutely unavoidable.

Bathing isn’t Aamir Khan’s favourite pastime. On Koffee With Karan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao mentioned that he only takes a shower when absolutely unavoidable.

Credit: PTI

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Not many people know that Aamir Khan is an avid sports enthusiast. While many have seen his love for indoor games, he’s also a former Maharashtra state tennis champion.

Not many people know that Aamir Khan is an avid sports enthusiast. While many have seen his love for indoor games, he’s also a former Maharashtra state tennis champion.

Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

While celebrities often splurge on international real estate, Aamir remains rooted and has not bought any property outside India.

While celebrities often splurge on international real estate, Aamir remains rooted and has not bought any property outside India.

Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

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Published 14 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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