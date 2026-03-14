Acting wasn’t something Aamir’s parents supported. They were hesitant about him in showbiz due to uncertainty and were worried it might not pay off.
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When offered a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Aamir turned it down, feeling it wasn’t a priority in his life.
Aamir comes from a family of freedom fighters. His great-granduncle was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, leader of the Khilafat Movement.
Bathing isn’t Aamir Khan’s favourite pastime. On Koffee With Karan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao mentioned that he only takes a shower when absolutely unavoidable.
Not many people know that Aamir Khan is an avid sports enthusiast. While many have seen his love for indoor games, he’s also a former Maharashtra state tennis champion.
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While celebrities often splurge on international real estate, Aamir remains rooted and has not bought any property outside India.
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:46 IST