Happy Birthday Ajith: 5 movies of 'Thala' to watch on his birthday

Thunivu (2023): Directed by H Vinoth, this action-heist drama portrays Ajith as a baddie. The movie grossed over Rs 220 crore at the worldwide box office and is Ajith's all-time highest-grosser and the fifth highest-grosser among Tamil films of 2023.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Viswasam (2019): Directed by Siva, this family drama sees Ajith as Thookku Durai, a village chieftain and as a doting father. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption with Ajith delivering a memorable performance that resonated with audiences.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mankatha (2011): Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this action-thriller features Ajith in a suave and stylish role as Vinayak Mahadevan, a suspended police officer who gets involved in a high-stakes heist. With a gripping storyline and thrilling twists, the film showcases Ajith's versatility as an actor.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Billa (2007): Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Billa is a stylish and sleek action-thriller in which Ajith plays the titular role of David Billa, a ruthless underworld don. Ajith's charismatic portrayal of the anti-hero, coupled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, makes this film a must-watch for fans of the genre.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vaalee (1999): Helmed by SJ Suryah, this is a significant film in Ajith's career. This psychological thriller portrays Ajith in dual roles, portraying twin brothers Deva and Shiva. The film revolves around the complex dynamics between the two brothers, their love for the same woman, and the resulting conflicts.
Credit: Special Arrangement
(Published 01 May 2024, 05:45 IST)