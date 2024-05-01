JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Happy Birthday Ajith: 5 movies of 'Thala' to watch on his birthday

'Thala' Ajith is one of the most charismatic actors in the Tamil film industry. With a career spanning over two decades, Ajith has delivered several memorable performances and his popularity, coupled with his acting prowess and box office success, has elevated his status as one of Tamil cinema's biggest masses heroes. On his 53rd birthday, here are five of Ajith's films that are a must-watch.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 05:45 IST

Thunivu (2023): Directed by H Vinoth, this action-heist drama portrays Ajith as a baddie. The movie grossed over Rs 220 crore at the worldwide box office and is Ajith's all-time highest-grosser and the fifth highest-grosser among Tamil films of 2023.

Viswasam (2019): Directed by Siva, this family drama sees Ajith as Thookku Durai, a village chieftain and as a doting father. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption with Ajith delivering a memorable performance that resonated with audiences.

Mankatha (2011): Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this action-thriller features Ajith in a suave and stylish role as Vinayak Mahadevan, a suspended police officer who gets involved in a high-stakes heist. With a gripping storyline and thrilling twists, the film showcases Ajith's versatility as an actor.

Billa (2007): Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Billa is a stylish and sleek action-thriller in which Ajith plays the titular role of David Billa, a ruthless underworld don. Ajith's charismatic portrayal of the anti-hero, coupled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, makes this film a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Vaalee (1999): Helmed by SJ Suryah, this is a significant film in Ajith's career. This psychological thriller portrays Ajith in dual roles, portraying twin brothers Deva and Shiva. The film revolves around the complex dynamics between the two brothers, their love for the same woman, and the resulting conflicts.

(Published 01 May 2024, 05:45 IST)
