Happy birthday Ajith Kumar: When 'Thala', Vijay collaborated for a movie

Actor Ajith Kumar is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Tamil film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, humble nature, and sincere performances. While almost everyone is aware of his recent work, not many may remember that 'Thala' once acted alongside actor Vijay.

The two teamed up for the 1995 release Rajavin Parvaiyile, which was directed by Janaki Soundar. The romantic drama revolved around the journey of a young man, played by 'Thalapathy', who hates the notion of love. Ajith appeared in the flashback segment, essaying the role of the protagonist's friend. His character died by suicide after failing to marry his lover. The star's scenes were appreciated and added depth to the film. Rajavin Parvaiyile has attained cult status over the years.

Coming to the present, Ajith is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the well-received courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink.

Also Read | 'Valimai' first look poster will not be released on Ajith Kumar's birthday

He will next be seen in the action-thriller Valimai, which features him in the role of a cop. The biggie is expected to feature several chase sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood films. It stars RX 100 actor Karthikeya as the antagonist and marks his Kollywood debut. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who acted alongside Rajinikanth in Kaala, will reportedly be seen as the leading lady opposite Ajith.

There were talks of Janhvi Kapoor essaying a key role in the biggie but this is yet to be confirmed. Valimai is expected to hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Vijay, on the other hand, was last seen in the Pongal blockbuster Master. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and highlighted the exploits of a rowdy professor. He is working on Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame.