Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 79 today, is inarguably one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. The actor par excellence has inspired generations with his stellar performances and graceful personality, proving that he is greatness personified. The 'Megastar', who began his career in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, remains the face of Bollywood despite the emergence of younger stars. Here is a look at five upcoming movies, which may help this 'Shahenshah' continue his reign.

Goodbye

Big B will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in Ekta Kapoor's Goodbye. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, who rose to fame when he wielded the microphone for Queen, and marks his first collaboration with Bachchan.

Project K

The legend plays the role of a 'guru' in director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Project K, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair. It is touted to be a fantasy drama and may have shades of the yesteryear Telugu classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, starring Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi.

Brahmastra

The matinee idol will be seen playing a strong role in the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, which has been on the floors for a while. It is touted to be a larger-than-life superhero saga with mythological undertones and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Jhund

Big B plays the role of an aged coach/mentor in Jhund, a sports drama. The film is likely to have a captivating storyline and celebrate the importance of teamwork. The film has been directed by Marathi filmmaker Nagaraj Manjule, best known for films such as Fandry and Sairat, and marks his Bollywood debut.

Mayday

Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who impressed fans with their chemistry in the 1998 release Major Saab, are set to reunite for Mayday. The film, directed by the Raju Chacha actor, will release in theatres on April 29. The movie stars Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady and is an important release for her.