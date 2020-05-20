Happy birthday Jr NTR: 5 movies that prove ‘Young Tiger’ is talent personified

There’s no denying the fact that Jr NTR is one of the most popular and sought-after young heroes in Telugu cinema today. The ‘Young Tiger’ is loved by one and all due to his impressive screen presence and effective performances. He has also Impressed a vast section of the audience with his ‘never give up’ attitude. On Wednesday, as Tarak turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.



Aravinda Sametha (2018)

A gripping action-drama, Aravinda Sametha hit the right notes with its engaging screenplay and intense presentation. A mass hit, the Dussehra release featured Jr NTR in a challenging role that he carried like a boss. The cast included Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba and Jagapathi Babu

Jai Lava Kusa (2017)

Widely regarded as the most challenging film of Jr NTR’s career, Jai Lava Kusa featured the young star in a triple role and proved to be a feast for the target audience. Directed by Bobby, the movie received positive reviews from all corners and emerged as a smash hit. The biggie featured Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as a leading ladies.

Nannaku Prematho (2016)

The 25th movie of Tarak’s illustrious career, Nannaku Prematho was a moving drama that featured the Nandamuri bidda in a stylish new look that created a fair deal of buzz among fans, A commercial success, it featured Rakul Preet as the leading lady.

Temper (2015)

The Puri Jagannadh-directed actioner starred Jr NTR in the role of a corrupt cop and touched upon the issue of women’s safety. The film featured the mass hero flaunt his chiseled new avatar and leave movie buffs asking for more. Temper was later remade in Hindi as Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Yamadonga (2007)

An SS Rajamouli film, Yamadonga was in many ways a tribute to the Sr NTR starrer Yamagola and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. Many feel, the film serves as a strong proof of Jr NTR’s versatility as a performer. The cast included Priyamani, Mamatha Mohandas and Mohan Babu.



Also read: SS Rajamouli decides against talking about Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’