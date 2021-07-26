'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' short film review: A treat for Shefali Shah fans

Cast: Shefali Shah

Director: Shefali Shah

Available on: YouTube

Shefali Shah's maiden directorial venture Happy Birthday Mummy Ji is a thought-provoking short film that caters to her die-hard fans. It revolves around a woman who makes elaborate plans for her mother's birthday celebrations only to see them fall apart because of a government-imposed curfew. The setback proves to be a blessing in disguise as it gives her the opportunity to indulge in some self-love.



Could have been more impactful

The nearly 14-minute-long short film opens with a shot of an enthusiastic Shefali preparing for the celebrations. It subsequently focusses on her transformation from being lively to liberated. While the concept and presentation are engaging, one gets the feeling that it could have been a lot more impactful. Tisca Chopra's Rubaru, a story about the insecurities faced by actors, used monologues to bring out the protagonist's internal emotions. The simple technique made the film easier to relate to. Happy Birthday Mummy Ji could have adopted a similar approach to leave a stronger impact.

Simply subtle

Broadly speaking, short films need to feature a message to leave an impact. Relationship Manager, for example, worked as it highlighted the sensitive issue of domestic violence. It featured Annup Sonii in the lead and revolved around how the protagonist helps a female client deal with an abusive relationship. Happy Birthday Mummy Ji is no exception as it deals with the importance of caring for oneself. The message here, however, is presented in a rather subtle way. This suggests that it is meant for cinephiles.



Effortless Shefali



Shefali has been in top form of late. She garnered attention with her realistic performance in Delhi Crime. The actor also impressed fans with her chemistry with Manav Kaul in the Ankahi segment from Ajeeb Daastaans. Happy Birthday Mummy Ji is an absolute cakewalk for her. She emotes effortlessly and does justice to a character that appears to be an extension of her personality. Her performance is complemented by the background as it highlights the mood of the protagonist quite well.

Final thoughts

Shefali has made a fair debut as director Happy Birthday Mummy Ji. That said, the short film's narrative has depth and lends itself to more exploration. It will be interesting to see if the subject is explored in-depth as a feature film somewhere down the line.