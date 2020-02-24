Happy birthday Nani: Why the 'Natural Star' is in a league of his own

Nani is arguably one of the most popular and talented names in the Telugu film industry. The versatile performer is loved by one and all due to his charming screen presence and humble nature. Today (February 24), as the Eega hero turns a year older, we take a look at why the 'Natural Star' is in a league of his own.

He's a self-made star: Unlike some of his contemporaries, the young sensation is not associated with a 'film family'. He initially worked as a 'clap director' and Radio Jockey and 'paid his dues'. Thereafter, he burst onto the scene with the well-received Ashta Chamma and proved that talent is his middle name.

Nani loves to experiment: Nani is someone who never hesitates to experiment with his onscreen image. He 'played' a fly in 2012 release Eega (dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi), which is something a lot of his peers would have done. Similarly, the action-comedy Gang Leader was not a typical mass entertainer and this made it a departure from the norm.

He gives upcoming names a chance: The popular star loves working with upcoming heroines as opposed to certified A-listers, which has helped him earn the respect of countless movie buffs. Gang Leader served as a launchpad for Priyanka Arul Mohan. Similarly, Nani's next Tuck Jagdish will mark Pelli Choopulu actress Ritu Varma's Tollywood comeback.

An eye for good content: Nani has no qualms in backing good films as he feels it is the right way of enriching the industry that made him a household name. He ventured into production with the 2013 release D for Dopidi that clicked with the target audience. He also backed the Kajal Aggarwal-Eesha Rebba starrer Awe, which redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema with his bold and gripping content. The Prasanth Varma-directed flick touched upon topics such as sexuality and mental health and this helped it emerge as one of the most talked-about movies of 2018.