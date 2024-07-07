Happy Birthday Rishab Shetty: A look back at Kannada superstar's remarkable films

Ricky: Rishab made his directorial debut in 2016 with this film. This crime thriller film was also penned by him and featured Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya in the lead roles.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kirik Party: Released worldwide in 2016, the movie is directed by Rishab and garnered positive reviews from critics. The movie became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films and also completed 365 days in theatres.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai: Released in 2018, the movie was written, directed, and produced by Rishab Shetty. This Kannada language socio-political comedy film was declared a blockbuster at the box office and bagged the National Film Award in the Best Children's Film category at the 66th National Film Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bell Bottom: Released in 2019, this movie turned out to be a turning point for Rishab. He made his acting debut with the movie as a lead and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana: Released in 2021, the movie garnered good reviews from the audience and achieved a feat by registering over 8 crore minutes of viewing within 3 days of its release on Zee5.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kantara: Released in 2022, the movie received heaps of praise from the audience and critics and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year in Indian cinema. Rishab not only acted but also wrote and directed the film, proving the power of great content.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 07 July 2024, 08:34 IST