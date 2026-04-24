Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 7 Movies that prove he’s the ultimate Gen-Z superstar

On Varun Dhawan’s birthday, here we list his top movies to add to your watchlist right now.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Dharma Production</p></div>

Credit: Dharma Production

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Dharma Production</p></div>

Credit: Dharma Production

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Balaji Motion Pictures </p></div>

Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Dharma Productions</p></div>

Credit: Dharma Productions

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Yash Raj Films</p></div>

Credit: Yash Raj Films

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 08:45 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVarun DhawanTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us