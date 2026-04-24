<p><em><strong>Student of the Year </strong></em>(2012)<em><strong>: </strong></em>As his debut film, Student of the Year proved Varun’s mettle in acting and his ability to balance humour with serious, emotional sequences. Even years later, this debut performance continues to be loved by audiences.</p>.<p><em><strong>Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania </strong></em>(2014):<em><strong> </strong></em>Varun’s performance in <em>Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania</em> is a masterclass in "desi" charm and humour. Playing the lovable Humpty, Varun showcased a perfect balance of comedic timing and emotional grit, proving his ability to play a lead who is as loyal to his friends as he is to his love interest.</p>.<p><em><strong>Main Tera Hero </strong></em>(2014): Varun brought infectious chaos to the screen as Seenu, making <em>Main Tera Hero</em> a colourful, stress-busting watch. From his quirky conversations with Bappa to his playful teasing, Varun's performance proved he could carry a David Dhawan-style comedy with effortless charm and charisma.</p>.<p><em><strong>Badlapur </strong></em>(2015): This movie revealed a darker, more intense side of Varun Dhawan, surprising audiences who knew him only as a rom-com lead. His portrayal of Raghu proved he possessed the dramatic range to handle complex, fierce and transformative roles.</p>.<p><em><strong>Badrinath Ki Dulhania </strong></em>(2017): With <em>Badrinath Ki Dulhania</em>, Varun introduced a much more mature take on an ideal rom-com. The film explored themes of gender equality and respect, all while serving entertainment, chartbuster songs and a plot you can’t look away from.</p>.<p><em><strong>Sui Dhaga </strong></em>(2018): Varun Dhawan moved away from his typical glamorous image to play a grounded, small-town man. This hard-hitting role highlighted his emotional range and proved his capability as a serious actor, making the film a significant and respected addition to his filmography.</p>.<p><em><strong>Bhediya </strong></em>(2022): Diving into the supernatural, Varun embraced the role of Bhaskar in <em>Bhediya</em>, a character transformed into a werewolf. The film highlighted his ability to blend humour with the dark, primal intensity of a creature-feature, proving he could lead a complex, VFX-heavy fantasy while keeping the story's emotional core grounded.</p>