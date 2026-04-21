<p>When a young mother from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield and Fra Fee</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 21, 2026</p>.<p>A dispute between a dressage trainer and his student spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense in this twisty true-crime documentary.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 21, 2026</p>.<p>A woman’s disappearance uncovers a coastal graveyard on Long Island. After years of stalled leads, a fresh task force finally traps a suspect hiding in the open. As the trial nears, families and insiders break their silence.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 22, 2026</p>.<p>Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Zach Galifianakis</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 22, 2026</p>.<p><em>Lechindi Mahila Lokam</em> is a Telugu comedy-drama following a group of women as they dismantle deep-seated societal norms. What begins as a chaotic series of mishaps soon transforms into a powerful journey of self-discovery, using sharp satire to expose everyday gender contradictions.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Shraddha Das, Lakshmi Manchu, Harsha Vardhan and Hari Teja</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 22, 2026</p>.<p>Left with a disability after a crash, Santita leaves the love of her life at the altar. Twenty years later, he returns with an ask that changes everything.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Gael García Bernal, Paulina Dávila, Ilse Salas and Erik Hayser</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 22, 2026</p>.<p>Lainey Wilson redefines what it means to be a modern country star in this documentary exploring her struggles and triumphs at a pivotal career moment.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Lainey Wilson</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 22, 2026</p>.<p>Eddy, a math genius and small-time crook, avoids jail time by going undercover as a teacher. His mission: to identify the kid of a major criminal.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Laurence Arne, Alexandre Kominek, Leslie Medina and Josephine de Meaux</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: French</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 23, 2026</p>.<p>Winter. Hawkins. 1985. Welcome back to a town crawling with secrets, where beloved heroes are facing fresh mysteries... and an all-new breed of strange.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz and Elisha Williams</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 23, 2026</p>.<p>With the championship in sight, Isla must summon all her heart and hustle to outmaneuver chaos in both the locker room and the boardroom.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur and Justin Theroux</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 23, 2026</p>.<p><em>Prathichaya</em> explores the dark underbelly of Kerala politics through the eyes of a high-ranking political aide. As rival factions collide, the narrative uncovers a high-stakes struggle where leadership and influence are won through secret deals and shifting loyalties.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>Nivin Pauly, Sharafudheen, Neethu Krishna and Balachandra Menon</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>Set against a rich rural backdrop, Band Melam captures the journey of two students whose lighthearted college days evolve into a poignant romance. This Telugu musical entertainer explores the heart and rhythm of love in the heart of Telangana.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>Harsh Roshan, Harsh Roshan Roshan, Sai Kumar and Sridevi</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>'Happy Raj' follows a young man nicknamed "Happy," whose quest for love is thwarted by his own family legacy. Ridiculed by his village, Happy must navigate the shadow of his father, Kathamuthu, an eccentric teacher whose odd behaviour makes his son an outcast.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya and George Maryan</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>A mysterious app promises wishes — then starts a countdown to death. As a group of teens becomes entangled, they must break the deadly chain to survive.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>Kang Mi-na and Hwang Hye-jin</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>A grieving woman pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer who thinks she's prey.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast: </strong>Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana and Caitlin Stasey</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>Epic fights. Electric performances. Celebs and influencers step into the ring while stars light up the stage in Mexico's live boxing phenomenon.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>Anil Kapoor returns as Jai Singh Rathod in the intense real-time action format. This season marks the franchise's full transition to a streaming-first model.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Anil Kapoor</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>.<p>As Japan's most famous fortune teller, Kazuko Hosoki ruled TV and bestseller lists, but who was she behind rumours of spiritual scams and underworld ties?</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Sairi Ito, Erika Toda, Toma Ikuta and Toko Miura</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 24, 2026</p>