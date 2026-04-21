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Happy Raj, 24 and Band Melam to Prathichaya: New movies & shows dropping on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & others

Whether you’re looking for high-octane action, animated nostalgia or deep-cutting regional dramas, here are the top picks to fill your binge-watch-worthy options.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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Unchosen

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

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Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders

This Is a Gardening Show

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Lechindi Mahila Lokam

Santita

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Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool

Flunked

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Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Running Point: Season 2

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Prathichaya

Band Melam

Happy Raj

If Wishes Could Kill

Apex

Supernova: Genesis

24

Straight to Hell

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Published 21 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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