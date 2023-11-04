Harper Lee's classic now a bold and ambitious play

The 1961 Pulitzer-Prize winning novel is a powerful story about racism and prejudice told from the lens of Scout Finch, a young girl through various happenings in the town of Maycomb in Alabama. It revolves around Tom Robinson, a black man who has wrongly been accused of raping a young white woman. Scout’s widowed father, Atticus Finch acts as Robinson’s defence lawyer despite threats from the community. From this trial, Scout and her brother Jem Finch learn a lot about people’s beliefs at the time — the social hierarchy of how black people were seen and treated by the whites.