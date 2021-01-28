Harvey Weinstein accusers agree to $17 million settlement

Nearly four years after the first claims against Harvey Weinstein made their way into the court system, some of the many women who sued him on sexual assault and harassment grounds may be close to getting financial compensation.

On Monday, a bankruptcy court judge in Delaware confirmed the settlement deal, clearing the way for dozens of women who say they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Weinstein to receive a portion of the $17 million victims fund, largely by ending their civil claims against him.

Nearly 40 women voted last month to accept the terms of the settlement, which would allow their claims to be evaluated and paid out using a point system.

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced last March to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape and another felony sex crime in a criminal trial in New York.

Some women could stand to receive five-figure payouts from the fund, which was set aside as part of a liquidation plan after The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Lawyers for The Weinstein Co. did not respond to emails and voice messages.

The settlement agreement offers different payment levels to women based on whether they want to release Weinstein from any future lawsuits. An accuser who chooses to release Weinstein from such claims is provided a full settlement share. Those who leave open the possibility of additional legal action against him would only get 25% of their settlement share, with the rest going to insurance companies.

While they can still sue Weinstein, all parties who agree to the deal are required to release The Weinstein Co., its directors and executives — including Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s brother and a company co-founder — from any liability.

Some of the women who declined to join the settlement said they were upset that it released The Weinstein Co. and Bob Weinstein from liability.

A handful of women who voted against the settlement said they are considering appeal. They do not wish to bar any survivors from participating in the deal, they said, but have also objected to the grouping of women with allegations of rape and whose cases are within the statute of limitations alongside people who say they experienced harassment years ago.

The $35.2 million total bankruptcy settlement will be covered entirely by insurers.