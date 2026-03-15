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Hasan Jahangir reveals he was paid $50,000 for 'Dhurandhar's' Hawa Hawa

In a recent interview, Jahangir opened up about the massive success of his songs and revealed he received $50,000 for his song Hawa Hawa in Dhurandhar.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 06:47 IST
PakistanbollywoodRanveer Singhsong

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