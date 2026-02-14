<p>The camera sways with the protagonist as he swings a hammer, with vengeance in his heart, at the thugs attacking him through a narrow corridor. The entire sequence unfolds in one unbroken shot. This sequence from ‘Oldboy’ is a masterclass that inspired filmmakers worldwide, cementing Park Chan-wook’s work as revolutionary in the genre. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In ‘Lady Vengeance’, Lee Geum-ja stares down her betrayer in a snowed yard, with red eyeshadow, carving vengeance under grey skies. ‘Decision to Leave’ gives us detective Hae-joon, portrayed as a stable mountain chasing an obsession that blurs reality. These hyper-stylised frames define Park’s genius.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His latest film, ‘No Other Choice’, carries that same tension. It was South Korea’s official submission for the 2026 Academy Awards and even made it to the shortlist. However, it walked away with no nominations. The result felt familiar. None of Park’s films, not even the globally adored ‘Oldboy’, have ever earned an Oscar nomination. For a director whose work is studied, and praised worldwide, the silence from Hollywood feels loud.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘No Other Choice’ arrives late in Park’s career but does not feel tired. The film is shaped by his usual precision, sharp framing, controlled camera moves and a mood that hangs heavy in every room. The story, without giving anything away, looks at work, dignity and what happens when modern systems quietly crush people. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Park’s style has always been about control. He is known for detailed storyboards, sometimes sketching every shot, he once shared in an interview. This method gives his films a clockwork feel. In ‘Decision to Leave’, the camera glides, matching the emotional distance between the characters. Love becomes a visual idea, seen in reflections, and carefully timed silences in wide frames. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In ‘The Handmaiden’, Park’s visual detail creates a sense of seduction. Every curtain, lamp and hallway is placed to mislead the viewer. The film’s layered non-linear storytelling mirrors its visual design — elegant on the surface, dangerous underneath. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Earlier, in ‘Lady Vengeance’, Park sharpened his obsession with moral gaze. He uses red and white as contrasting symbols. Violence is framed, paused, slowed and questioned up close. He does not treat brutality as a spectacle and makes you watch even when you don’t want to. That uneasy demand to watch runs through ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ and ‘Oldboy’, together forming an unofficial ‘Vengeance Trilogy’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This visual discipline reaches a new clarity in ‘No Other Choice’. The film feels colder, more modern as offices and homes are built to emotions. The blunt violence of earlier films is dialled down. Park’s style is characterised by still shots, letting characters move within the frame. When the camera does move, it means something is coming. The silence between the cuts say more than dialogue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite his mastery, the Oscars continue to look elsewhere. Park’s films have premiered at major international film festivals, won prestigious prizes and earned lifelong admirers. Yet the Academy keeps missing his work, year after year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This raises larger questions about the Oscars themselves: are they still truly a benchmark for global cinema, or mostly a mirror of American taste and politics?</p>.<p class="bodytext">South Korean cinema’s global rise makes this tension clearer. Park’s influence runs alongside that of his contemporary Bong Joon-ho, whose ‘Parasite’ famously won Best Picture. Bong’s films blend genre and accessibility whereas Park, by contrast leans into discomfort, revenge, bold scenes and moral ambiguity. Together, they show two powerful paths Korean cinema has taken to reach the world.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their success has shaped South Korea’s filmscape, not just as a niche market but as a place producing bold, technically sharp and emotionally complex films. Young Korean filmmakers borrow Park’s attention to detail and Bong’s genre confidence. International directors borrow from both. This influence is real, even if trophies are not.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So is the Oscar important at all? For careers, funding and visibility, yes. For judging artistic value, only partly. Park Chan-wook’s cinema stands solid even without that gold statuette. His films still disturb, seduce and thrill. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Awards come and go, but his images refuse to leave. Whether it is Dae-su biting into a live octopus in ‘Oldboy’ as its tentacles twist against his face, Lady Hideko and Sook-hee locked in an intimate embrace in ‘The Handmaiden’, or Man-su straining under the weight of a red pepper pot as water spills over his face in ‘No Other Choice’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The bitter irony lies in ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’, where a character stands on the road protesting, ‘drive out American products’, a line aimed at capitalism and cultural dominance. As global cinema grows louder and more diverse, one question lingers, will the Oscars evolve into a true reflection of that world, or slowly fade into a local prize with a very loud microphone?</p>