Have no qualms about calling up people for work, says 'Bebaakee' actress Suchitra Pillai

Actress Suchitra Pillai, who impressed fans with her work in the AltBalaji-backed web series Bebaakee, says that she has never really hesitated approaching people for work and adds that it is a strategy that has always helped her. The actress, who hit the right notes with her acting skills in the Mollywood biggie Oppam, also reveals that she wants to be a part of more Malayalam movies as she had enjoyed being a part of the Mohanlal starrer.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to give the nod to Bebaakee?

I have worked with AltBalaji before and feel they offer interesting roles with substance. This show features me as an antagonist. I jumped at the offer as it has an interesting cast and a nice premise.

What type of impact has the OTT revolution had on artistes?

We are getting more work as more stuff is being made. The variety is simply impressive and this is great for an actor. We also get to meet new people and the reach is huge.

What is your take on the 'theatre Vs OTT' debate?

It is really sad that one cannot go to theatres right now as that experience hold its own charm. However, we have to live with the times. The business model makes people target the OTT model/crowd.

How did you get interested in acting?

My acting career started by fluke. I had done children's theatre and that was all. When I came to India, I did not want to study more for professional needs I sent a photo to a casting director and was asked to audition for a French movie. I was asked to play out a few intense scenes and aced the audition.

Are you open to returning to Malayalam cinema?

I would love to do more Malayalam cinema and have told Priyan sir the same. It was a good experience and I did my dubbing.

Do you feel there is a dearth of strong roles for women?

I have been lucky that the roles written for me have substance. Generally speaking, people are now writing bigger roles for women and the characters are fleshed out.

How do you deal with setbacks/failure?

You have to be ready for that in this profession. That's why I do numerous things simultaneously and keep my back covered. I also have no qualms about reaching out to/ calling people for work and this strategy has helped me.