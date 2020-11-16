Have no regrets about doing 'Second Hand Husband', says actor Tina Ahuja

Actor Tina Ahuja, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, says that she has 'no regrets' about being a part of the movie even though it did not do well at the box office.

"I was not affected by the response to the film and moved on quite fast. I have no regrets about taking it up as I wanted to be a part of it back then. In a way, I learnt a lot from my mistakes," she told DH.

Tina recently impressed fans with her performance in the Zee5-backed short film Driving Me Crazy, which revolves around the world of online dating. The Poornima Lamchchane-directed movie has received praise from the likes of Suniel Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee, taking social media by storm.

Tina says that she took up the project as she liked the subject.

"I liked the subject as I had never heard such a story before. The title, which was decided after the shoot, too is quite intriguing," she adds.

The 31-year-old feels there is not much of a difference between acting in a feature film and a short as she takes every project seriously.

"I did not find much of a difference between the two as I always try to give my best to whatever project I work on. I take everything I do--right from a video to an appearance--seriously," she says.

Tina, the daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, is not worried about being compared to her father as she has been working with him right from the beginning of her career.

"People can compare you with anyone you want but you should compare yourself with the person you see in the mirror," she adds.

Opening up about her future plans, the star says that she would love to act in films made in all languages as long as she enjoys the experience.

"I hope to do a film in Punjabi as well as I am from a Punjabi family," says Tina.