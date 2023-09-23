Haven't seen 'Kashmir Files', 'Kerala Story': Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj

"Did we ever think that we will get used to the news of lynching? Earlier, when it happened, we were like, ‘How can this mobocracy happen? How can some people gather and kill someone? Where is law enforcement? Where is the law?' Now, we are used to this. It is like, ‘Lynching has happened here or there’. It doesn’t affect us because we are accepting it. We are not reacting to it anymore,” he said.