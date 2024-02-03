HBO drops ‘White Lotus’ actor who was criticised by Ukraine

HBO has parted ways with Milos Bikovic, a Serbian actor whose casting in the third season of The White Lotus had drawn criticism from Ukraine’s foreign ministry for his ties to Russia, according to an HBO spokesperson.

Bikovic’s role in the dark comedy will be recast, the spokesperson said.

In a statement provided through a spokesperson Friday, Bikovic said he was leaving because of external pressure.

“Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom,” Bikovic said in the statement. “The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art.”

HBO announced Jan 12 that Bikovic, 36, would be joining the White Lotus cast. Ukraine’s foreign ministry criticised the decision on social media weeks later, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, “HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?”