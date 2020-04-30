HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch

Soon, you can stream HBO Max shows on Google platforms

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Wednesday.

HBO Max is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Customers in the United States will be able to access the service on Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, and Chromebooks at launch, WarnerMedia said.

AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers. 

