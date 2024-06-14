HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' for season three

Los Angeles: American network HBO has handed a third season order for the hit series House of the Dragon.

The renewal of the show, which is a spin-off of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones, comes days before the debut of its second season on June 17.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

House of the Dragon, which premiered on HBO in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin's book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.