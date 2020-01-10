HC reserves order on Fox plea About 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack surviour Laxmi Agarwal's life. (Credit: Reuters)

The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on Fox Star Studio's plea challenging a trial court decision asking it to give credit to the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Justice Pratibha M Singh will pass the order on Saturday on the producer's plea.

A Delhi court had on Thursday directed the makers to give credit to advocate Aparna Bhat in the movie for sharing "necessary inputs" with the director.

The court had said that the contribution of Bhat needs to be acknowledged by adding the line 'Aparna Bhat continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women' during the screening of the film.

"The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order," the court had said. 

