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‘He believed in me before anyone else did’: Ashwini Nambiar mourns loss of her mentor Bharathiraja

While that first role introduced her to audiences, it was her unforgettable performance as Pechchi in Kizhakku Cheemayile that ultimately elevated her career to the next level.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:45 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingBharathiraja

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