‘He believed in me before anyone else did’: Ashwini Nambiar mourns loss of her mentor Bharathirajaa

<p>The passing of Bharathirajaa hits incredibly close to Ashwini Nambiar. It’s a deeply personal loss because he was the person who opened the doors in showbiz.</p><p>Back in 1991, he recognized her talent and gave her very first acting opportunity in <em>Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu</em>, and she will always remember him as the mentor who believed in her before anyone else did.</p><p>Her performance in <em>Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu</em> proved to be the stepping stone as she went on to work with him on a couple of other projects.</p>.Bharathirajaa, veteran Tamil film director, producer, passes away.<p>While that first role introduced her to audiences, it was her unforgettable performance as <em>Pechchi</em> in <em>Kizhakku Cheemayile</em> that ultimately elevated her career to the next level.</p><p>"My heart is heavy today," she said. "He was the man who first recognized my talent and gave me the confidence to become an actor. I was fortunate to meet him last year and those moments in his presence have become memories for a lifetime."</p><p>For the star, Bharathirajaa's brilliance was well beyond technical skill, leaving a lasting spiritual impact on a large section of audiences and artists.</p>.'An honour I will cherish forever': Mohanlal mourns 'Thudarum' co-actor and legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa's death.<p>Hailed as an institution in Indian cinema for pioneering realistic, rooted storytelling, the director was more than just a mentor to Ashwini Nambiar.</p><p>"His vision and his extraordinary contribution to cinema will remain eternal. Some people are not just filmmakers; they are emotions that live on in the hearts of generations. He is one such soul," she added.</p><p>"Sir, you will never be forgotten," Ashwini Nambiar concluded by giving her final tribute to the maestro.</p>