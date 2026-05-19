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'He courageously voiced his opinions': CM Vijay 'deeply saddened' by film producer K Rajan's sudden death

On May 18, taking to X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has shared an emotional note expressing grief and offered condolences and sympathy to his grieving family.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:44 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaDeathObituaryVijayTrendingproducerJoseph Vijay

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