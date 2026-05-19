<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Vijay</a> has expressed grief over the sudden death of Tamil film producer K Rajan.</p><p>The 85-year-old veteran film producer died by suicide after jumping into the Adyar river in Chennai on May 17.</p><p>On May 18, taking to X, Vijay has shared an emotional note expressing grief and offered condolences to his grieving family.</p>.'Industry is bleeding': 'Disheartened' Vishal questions CM Vijay over allocation of film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan.<p>"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry," the CM wrote.</p><p>Praising the producer for speaking up for the welfare of cinema, Vijay continued, "Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema."</p>.Veteran film producer Rajan jumps into Adyar river, dies.<p>The actor-turned-politician also remembered the late producer's decades long association and contributions to the film industry.</p><p>"His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication," he wrote.</p><p>Vijay concluded the post by offering sympathy to the veteran producer's family. He wrote, "I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry.”</p><p>K Rajan, who had successfully established himself as a producer, director and actor, was known for producing several Tamil films including <em>Thangamana Thangachi</em> and <em>Chinna Poovai Killathe</em>.</p><p>The late producer has also appeared in films like Tamil films such as <em>Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu</em> and <em>Bakasuran</em>.</p>