He showed how to flow with a role: Southern stars salute Irrfan Khan

Irrfan was a versatile actor. Perhaps the only southern film in which Irrfan acted is ‘Sainikudu’ (2006). He delivered an impeccable performance in the Telugu film as antagonist Pappu Yadav.

It is unfortunate that we missed casting him in a Kannada film. Other big Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, have acted in our industry.

I regret very much that Irrfan hasn’t.

Irrfan’s death is undoubtedly a huge loss for the film industry.

He was an amazing actor, who after proving his talent in Indian films, went on to do a fabulous character in the Hollywood film ‘Life of Pi.’

I have watched most of his films, but ‘Lunch Box’ and ‘Life of Pi’ remain my favourites. I have lost count of the number of times I have watched ‘Life of Pi.’ ‘Lunch Box’ is a bit slow but ‘Life of Pi’ keeps one rivetted. I have also watched ‘Piku’ in which he starred with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. I liked it a lot. After watching his films, you always feel good about his performance.

When you think about Irrfan’s films, you can’t help but be impressed by the sheer quality of his performances. I must say Irrfan was an underplayed actor. His aesthetics was on a higher level. He was one of those who lived his characters but never went overboard.

I particularly like the way he picked his films. He belongs in that rare category of actors who play protagonist, supporting actor and antagonist with ease.

As actors, we listen to a script and if we like the character, we slip into it. After that, it doesn’t really matter what we are

expected to do, we just go with the flow. He was one of those actors who showed us how to do that.

Irrfan will always be missed, and remembered for his exceptional body of work.

(As told to Nina C George)