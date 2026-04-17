<p>Bollywood’s dancing sensation, Tiger Shroff, has sparked a fresh wave of internet buzz with an emotional social media post dedicated to 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson. Sharing a video on social media, Tiger wrote, “He taught me everything I know about movement. About presence. About what it means to give a stage everything you have.”</p><p>In the video, Tiger is seen grooving to one of Michael Jackson’s most famous hits, <em>Billie Jean</em>. The song is famous for its unforgettable bassline and legendary performances that left a lasting impact on pop culture.</p>.<p>In the past couple of days, Tiger has posted several for the "King", and his latest dance tribute has impressed many. MJ fans have started pouring praise on the actor and have filled the comment section with likes and comments. Netizens are calling this a fitting homage to one of the greatest performers of all time.</p><p>Interestingly, his tribute comes after Tiger teased a <em>Michael Jackson</em>-inspired look, which was even reposted by the official page of the upcoming <em>Michael Jackson</em> biopic, further boosting the speculation around a larger pop culture moment, especially with the film slated for release on April 24, 2026.</p>.<p>Whether it’s a tribute, a moment, or something more, one needs to wait till the release of the film. And once again, Tiger Shroff proves why he remains one of the few Indian superstars with true global pop performer energy.</p>