Heady crime drama on cocaine queen

You know how this tale will end. Brutally, tragically and senselessly. And yet, you are compelled to watch. Especially as it begins with a quote by Pablo Escobar, no less: “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”
Griselda, from the makers of Narcos, is a six-part mini-series based on the real-life Columbian drug queen Griselda Blanco, known as the Cocaine Godmother, an unforgettable name from the Miami underworld during the 1970s right up to the beginning of the 21st century.
The story begins with Griselda fleeing to Miami from Medellin in Columbia with her three sons and a brick of cocaine to escape being caught for killing her abusive drug-dealing husband. It then traces her astonishing ascent to becoming the cocaine queen of the seaside town and her eventual ugly fall. It is pulpy, breathless and worryingly enjoyable, for a tale full of pitiless murders, moral decay and unhindered greed.
At the heart of it all though is a poignant look at the all-pervasive toxic masculinity of the 70s and the 80s. There is an unforced parallel between the misogyny Griselda faces in trying to convince the drug dealers that she means business and and is “not a housewife” the giggly sexism of police officers who taunt a female officer in the team by turning up the air conditioning so that her nipples can be seen through her shirt.
The entire cast is stellar; so is the screenplay. There is no fluff, no unnecessary detours to complain about. Sofía Vergara (of Modern Family fame) plays the title role, crunching into it with masterly grace and aplomb. And an unforgettable turn by Martín Rodríguez as the sexy, snaky and utterly disturbing hitter, Rivi. Don’t miss.