Heady crime drama on cocaine queen

At the heart of it all though is a poignant look at the all-pervasive toxic masculinity of the 70s and the 80s. There is an unforced parallel between the misogyny Griselda faces in trying to convince the drug dealers that she means business and and is “not a housewife” the giggly sexism of police officers who taunt a female officer in the team by turning up the air conditioning so that her nipples can be seen through her shirt.