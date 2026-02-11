Menu
Heavy security outside Ranveer Singh's Mumbai residence amid Rs 10 crore extortion threat

Adding a dual layer of protection to the actor's safety, both local police and private armed guards are now protecting the residence and his family members.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:05 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 10:05 IST
