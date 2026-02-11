<p>It’s been a rough patch for Ranveer Singh, who is making news again—but this time, it’s a matter for the police. The actor has reportedly reported an extortion threat to the Mumbai Police after receiving intimidating messages on WhatsApp. Initial reports suggest that the unidentified senders demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from the Dhurandhar actor.</p><p>Meanwhile, Mumbai cops have beefed up protection at Ranveer Singh’s residence. This move comes at a tense time for the Hindi film fraternity, as a similar incident involving gunfire recently took place at director Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai house.</p>.Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh receives threat through WhatsApp.<p>A probe has been launched into whether the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate may have issued the threat to extort funds from the <em>Dhurandhar</em> star. Adding a dual layer of protection to the actor's safety, both local police and private armed guards are now protecting the residence and his family members.</p><p>The society's managing committee has also approached the police and expressed concern over the heavy deployment of guards. "Since these armed guards are frequently moving with weapons in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children's play area, the society managing committee has expressed serious concern regarding the safety and comfort of other residents," they said in a letter.</p>.<p>Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh’s entire itinerary is currently under a microscope, with security experts analyzing every upcoming appointment and work commitment. His travel routes and public appearances are being completely reevaluated to minimize risk following the recent extortion attempt.</p><p>On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the massive success of <em>Dhurandhar</em> and is gearing up for the release of its sequel, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>. The film is all set to clash with Rocking Star Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> on March 19.</p>