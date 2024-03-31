Height of Drama: Urvashi Rautela's post targetting Rishabh Pant stirs storm on social media

In the video, Urvashi is seen taking a dig at Rishabh indirectly in an ad for IITIIMShaadi. In the advertisement, Urvashi is seen saying she saw actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen (mocking Rishabh) and said “Kuch Log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai” (some of them didn’t even match her height). The advertisement has caught everyone's attention and is going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it.

Several users commented on the post and called her out for mocking the cricketer.

A user wrote "Batsaman kuch log to meri height ka bhi nahi hai" (sic)

Another user wrote "Height chahiye madam ko ya educated partner - pehle decide karlo" (sic)

Several users have shared and commented on this video and have called her out for her repeated references to the cricketer.

Urvashi is known for her repeated social media attack on Rishabh Pant and they were previously engaged in a social media war. In the past, Urvashi had indirectly said that Pant was "romantically interested" in her. To which, Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in interviews for headlines.

However, Pant has maintained his silence after that and chose to not entertain any such gimmicks, while Urvashi continued targetting the cricketer.

On the work front, Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project—Jahangir National University—which is directed by Vinay Sharma and will be released in April 2024.