<p>Just as the news of Keneeshaa and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ravi%20mohan">Ravi Mohan's </a>split is making headlines, the actor's explosive press conference has triggered an even bigger controversy within <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kollywood">Kollywood</a>.</p><p>The industry saw the never-seen-before face of Ravi Mohan, who shocked everyone by accusing some for sabotaging his private affairs.</p><p>The actor dropped a bombshell, accusing external forces of spoiling his life. Most notably, he made a sharp, cryptic swipe by naming a "three-letter idli actress" as the primary person responsible for destroying his life.</p>.'My films won’t release until I get a divorce': Ravi Mohan’s emotional outburst sends shockwaves through Tamil Cinema Industry.<p>As the situation reached a boiling point within the industry, veteran actress and politician Khushbu Sundar stepped into the fray with her cryptic tweet that instantly added fuel to the already raging controversy.</p><p>She wrote, “Some are just hell bent to prove their DNA. Thank you for proving me right.”</p>.<p>This tweet instantly fueled the fire, with netizens quickly concluding that the "three-letter idli actress" Ravi Mohan hinted at was none other than Khushbu. </p><p>Social media users flooded the comment section to call her out, fiercely urging her to stay out of his personal matters and stop interfering in other people's lives.</p><p>"It's better not to interfere in someone else's family life. When your own past is nasty, why do you judge others and comment on them?", said a user.</p><p>Another one wrote, “Maybe you can keep your nose out of other's family business,” said another.</p>.'Man can break what God creates': Keneeshaa Francis quits music, leaves Chennai amid separation rumours with Ravi Mohan.<p>“You proved yourself.. how dare you berate his family? You are indeed the home wrecker..her parents or the woman at least must have realised it sooner and put you in place..the woman ia the real loser now..what he dint do right is not the question. But you influenced her greatly”.</p><p>The public feud is only getting started, and the fallout could to get ugly in the coming days. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Khushbu recently made headlines after being spotted during a temple visit with Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarthi. </p><p>The viral images of their outing turned heads across the industry, highlighting their growing closeness. </p><p>Acting as a solid pillar of support, Khushbu has become a visible confidant for Aarthi, frequently liking and commenting on her social media posts to show her solidarity.</p>