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'Hell bent to prove their DNA': Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic post adds fuel to Ravi Mohan feud

Social media users flooded the comment section to call her out, fiercely urging her to stay out of his personal matters and stop interfering in other people's lives.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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