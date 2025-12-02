<p>Days after Bollywood’s OG ‘He-Man’, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra">Dharmendra</a>, passed away, his wife and actress and politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hema-malini">Hema Malini</a> opened up and, in a deeply personal and heart-wrenching conversation, revealed the immense pain of his final days and the reason behind his quiet and hush-hush funeral.</p><p>On the third day of condolences for the late superstar Dharmendra, filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami visited Malini to offer his condolences and then took to social media, sharing details of their private meeting.</p><p>Describing the atmosphere as heavy with "a deep, quiet grief" that the celebrated actress struggled to contain, Reyami said Hema expressed her regret over missing out on a couple of moments. Her voice reportedly trembled as she recalled missing a chance to see her husband at his farmhouse two months prior, "I wish I had been at the farmhouse the same day you were there with Dharam ji... I wanted to see him there one last time."</p>.<p>Hema Malini also opened up about her life with Dharmendra, sharing intimate memories of their relationship. She shared how she consistently encouraged him to publish his poetry, to which he would always reply, "Not now… let me finish a few more pieces first."</p><p>“Now others will write about him… they will publish books… while his own writings remained unseen,” she said. The pain in Hema ji’s voice deepened as she spoke of the unfulfilled dreams left behind, said Reyami. </p><p>Addressing the sadness felt by fans for not being able to see their hero one last time. She called the funeral a private decision made by the family. Hema said, “Dharam ji never wanted anyone to see him sick or weak,” Malini revealed. “He hid his pain all his life. After someone passes, it becomes the family’s decision.”</p>.<p>As I prepared to leave, I shyly asked for a photo with her — something I had never asked before. After all, Hema Malini, like Dharmendra, was a living legend. She smiled warmly, her grace and kindness shining through, just as Dharmendra would have. It was a moment that I will cherish forever, Reyami concluded the post that is going viral on social media.</p><p>Dharmendra passed away on November 24th at the age of 89, leaving behind a cinematic legacy of over six decades.</p>