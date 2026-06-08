Here's why Akshay Kumar charged just Rs 1.8 crore for 'Welcome To The Jungle'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a> has reportedly charged just Rs 1.28 crore as the upfront fees for <em>Welcome To The Jungle.</em></p><p>The actor has instead negotiated a big share in the intellectual property revenues of the Firoz Nadiadwala directorial.</p><p>The adventure comedy boasts of an ensemble cast with Akshay headlining the film.</p><p>Akshay has reportedly added a profit sharing clause in his contract and is expected to receive 72 per cent of the film's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) earnings, while the producer will retain the remaining 28 per cent. </p><p>As per reports, the film has also recovered a significant portion of its investment ahead of release through the sale of OTT, satellite, and audio rights.</p>.'Yeh kis line mein aa gaye': Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar in 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song sends fans into frenzy.<p>According to a report in <em>Free Press Journal</em>, the film has already earned Rs 120 crore through the sale of its ancillary rights.</p><p>"As of now, the makers are rumoured to have finalised a deal of around 120 crores from OTT, audio, satellite, etc. They will therefore have to recover a lot less from theatrical income. Welcome is a big franchise. The earlier two films, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) have great recall. So, the third part of the franchise is also carrying buzz. Since the secondary rights have already yielded safe numbers, the makers can breathe easy for now," a trade source told the media outlet.</p>.Ram Gopal Varma says Inde Navarrette's performance in 'Obsession' reminded him of Urmila Matondkar in 'Kaun?'.<p>This is not the first time an actor has adopted a profit-sharing model. Previously, Ranveer Singh had also reportedly chosen a similar model for <em>Dhurandhar.</em></p><p>Ranveer had charged a smaller upfront fees and chose a backend profit-sharing agreement.</p><p>The arrangement proved to be a win-win for all the parities involved in the agreement as the film went on to become a stellar success.</p>