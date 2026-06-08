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Here's why Akshay Kumar charged just Rs 1.8 crore for 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Akshay Kumar has reportedly charged just Rs 1.28 crore as the upfront fees for 'Welcome To The Jungle' and has instead taken 72 percent IPR stake.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:18 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAkshay KumarTrendingBollywood actorwelcome

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