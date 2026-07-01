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'Hero hai, you can't say anything': Ssunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda's extra-marital affairs on 'Lock Upp'

Ssunita, who is a contestant on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, is dropping bombshell revelations about Govinda's infidelity.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:06 IST
Entertainment NewsControversyTrendingGovindaextramarital affaircelebrity gossipFilmyzilla

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