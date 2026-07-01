'Hero hai, you can't say anything': Ssunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda's extra-marital affairs on 'Lock Upp'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> actor Govinda's wife and YouTuber Ssunita Ahuja is stirring up controversies with her remarks on the actor's alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/extramarital-affair">extra-marital affairs</a>.</p><p>Ssunita, who is a contestant on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show <em>Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza</em>, is dropping bombshell revelations about Govinda's infidelity.</p><p>Now, in a recent episode of <em>Lock Upp</em>, during a conversation with co-participant and influencer Shreya Kalra, Ssunita once again addressed Govinda's extra-marital affairs.</p><p>"Hua toh abhi kya kar sakte hain... shuru se hi hua hain na lekin? Hero hai toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do," Ssunita said.</p><p>(Translation: If it happened, what can I do now? It has been there since the beginning, right? He is a hero so you can't say anything. If I think about these things now, my diabetes will worsen. Let things continue as they are.)</p>.Ssunita Ahuja candidly speaks about Govinda's affairs; jokes about shooting incident on 'Lock Upp' Season 2.<p>Shreya then asked if she doesn't feel hurt with all this. To which, Ssunita replied, "It's fine. I live for my kids."</p><p>Shreya further asked whether Govinda still continues to have affairs, to which Ssunita replied, "Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghante unke saamne baithi rahu? Samne wala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon." </p><p>(Translation: Can you stop someone? Shall I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too. I don't even think about it.)</p><p>She added, "We have got two houses. Many people come to see him at his house. I need privacy in my own home."</p>.'We've been living separately for a year': Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2.<p>The remarks come after Ssunita earlier hinted at Govinda's infidelity on stage in front of hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh before entering <em>Lock Upp.</em></p><p>Since last year, Ssunita, at several occasions, have accused Govinda of extra-marital affairs.</p><p>Earlier this year, in one of the interviews, she alleged that Govinda was in a relationship with a newcomer actor. </p><p>"If I will get a confirmation, I will never forgive Govinda," she declared.</p><p>Govinda and Ssunita tied the knot back in March 1987 and share two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.</p>