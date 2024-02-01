'Hero Heeroine’: Divyah Khosla Kumar’s new look unveiled in film’s second poster

The multi talented Divyah Khosla Kumar's next project Hero Heeroine has been garnering all the attention since its announcement. From the announcement to the first look poster, the project has garnered huge attention in the cinema circuit.
Days after the first look, the makers dropped the second poster of the movie featuring Divyah Khosla Kumar. The diva looks sensous in the poster oozing the vibes of the 70s era.
While Divyah's first look gave the audience a chic and classy vibe, the second poster is took everyone back in the Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala Era.
Backed by celebrated producer Prerna Arora, the movie is helmed by Suresh Krrisna. This Telugu-Hindi cinematic saga of love and drama explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.
Hero Heeroine, a modern whirlwind romance is all set to featuring the diva, Divyah Khosla Kumar, and the makers will soon commence the shooting the film in Hyderabad.