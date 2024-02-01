'Hero Heeroine’: Divyah Khosla Kumar’s new look unveiled in film’s second poster

The multi talented Divyah Khosla Kumar's next project Hero Heeroine has been garnering all the attention since its announcement. From the announcement to the first look poster, the project has garnered huge attention in the cinema circuit.

Days after the first look, the makers dropped the second poster of the movie featuring Divyah Khosla Kumar. The diva looks sensous in the poster oozing the vibes of the 70s era.

While Divyah's first look gave the audience a chic and classy vibe, the second poster is took everyone back in the Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala Era.