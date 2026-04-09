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'He's my lucky charm': Mrunal Thakur praises Ranveer Singh, says 'he's the reason I exist in this industry'

Mrunal Thakur had also heaped praise on Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar. She said that his acting was not just surface level but also had many layers to it.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:04 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghMrunal ThakurTrendingAditya Dhar

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