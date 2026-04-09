<p>Mrunal Thakur is all praise for <em>Dhurandhar</em> star Ranveer Singh.</p><p>The <em>Sita Ramam</em> actor has credited Singh as her lucky charm and calls him the reason why she still exists in the industry.</p><p>In an appearance on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=ranveer%20allahbadia">Ranveer Allahbadia's</a> podcast, Thakur revealed that she had done a commercial with Singh, which led to better and bigger projects coming her way.</p><p>"He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens... it was then that filmmakers started noticing me. That is how I give my credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person—he deserves all the success," Thakur said.</p>.Prabhas & Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch ‘Dhurandhar 2’ mid-Spirit shoot, visuals go viral.<p>Praising Ranveer's performance in Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar, </em>Thakur said, "The acting was not surface level. It had depth and layers. I didn't watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza... it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything."</p><p>Thakur was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <em>Do Deewane Seher Mein</em> alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.</p><p>Known for her role in <em>Kumkum Bhagya, </em>Thakur made her debut in the film industry with<em> Love Sonia. </em>She then continued to work in films such as <em>Batla House, Jersey, Gumraah, Toofan </em>and<em> Son of Sardaar 2.</em></p><p>She will next be seen in <em>Dacoit: A Love Story</em> which is set to release on April 10.</p>