He's the only one left alive who knows where I come from, says Scorsese on De Niro

"He (De Niro) was very powerful at the time after he won his Academy Award for 'The Godfather Part II'... “

“At that point in time too... we always had the danger of the studio taking the film away from you. There's no such thing as a final cut for me at that point. And inevitably, the actors would comply with the studio. This guy wouldn't do that. He would stay with you. So I had that as a power play, too. He was sort of protective of me and the film," Scorsese said.