High budget films that bombed

'Adipurush’, based on the epic Ramayana, was made with a budget of Rs 750 crores but ended up collecting just Rs 400 crores at the box office. The Om Raut directorial faced severe backlash from the people. Here are six other films that were made on a high budget but flopped at the box office.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crores, this Aamir Khan starrer was only able to generate a gross collection of Rs 245 crores worldwide. It was considered a major box office failure.

83 (2021)

The biographical sports drama featuring the 1983 cricket world cup was produced at approximately Rs 225 to Rs 275 crores. The film was only able to collect a gross Rs 187 crores at the box office.

Kalank (2019)

Made at a budget of approximately Rs 130 crores, the multi-starrer Karan Johar production went on to generate Rs 145 crores worldwide. But the film was still declared a box office failure because of its low revenue.

Zero (2018)

Made at a budget of Rs 200 crores, this Shah Rukh Khan film was able to only collect a gross Rs 191 crores worldwide. It was considered a box office failure.

Dhaakad (2022)

Made at an approximate budget of Rs 85 crores, the Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’ was only able to collect a gross Rs 3.55 crores worldwide. It is considered as one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Produced at an estimated Rs 180 crores, Laal Singh Chaddha generated only a gross Rs 90 crores in its first week becoming a failure. The total worldwide box office collection was at a gross Rs 132 crores.

(Box office earnings is taken from boxofficeindia.com)