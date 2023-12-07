Himanshi Khurana breaks up with Asim Riaz over 'different religious beliefs'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been together for more than four years and are one of the adorable couples in showbiz. They met at the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13 and their love blossomed over the period.
After their love-filled journey of four years, the couple has now decided to discontinue their relationship due to ‘different religious beliefs’.
Actress Himanshi Khurana took to her social media account X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a note confirming her separation.
Their decision to separate has sent shockwaves among their fans and well-wishers.
Love is a powerful force that often knows no boundaries, transcending differences and bringing people together. However, sometimes, even the strongest bonds face challenges that seem unconquerable. One such complex and delicate issue is the role of religion in a relationship.
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the couples who made the difficult decision to announce their separation citing irreconcilable differences rooted in their religious beliefs.