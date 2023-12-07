Himanshi Khurana breaks up with Asim Riaz over 'different religious beliefs'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been together for more than four years and are one of the adorable couples in showbiz. They met at the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13 and their love blossomed over the period.

After their love-filled journey of four years, the couple has now decided to discontinue their relationship due to ‘different religious beliefs’.

Actress Himanshi Khurana took to her social media account X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a note confirming her separation.