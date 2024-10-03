'Hiphop Tamizha' Aadhi takes the Bollywood leap with 'Last World War'

<p>‘Hip Hop Tamizha,’ also known as Aadhi, a versatile figure in Kollywood, recently visited the national capital to promote his debut Hindi film, ‘Last World War.’ While speaking with the media, Aadhi discussed his journey and conveyed how special this project is to him, as he is taking on the roles of actor, director, and producer.</p><p>During a media interaction, Aadhi stated that the movie is exceptionally important as it addresses a vital topic that requires discussion worldwide. It focuses on the theme of war and its negative repercussions on society. With this film, we have chosen to convey a strong message to those who perceive war as the only answer.</p><p>“We have a plan for a sequel, but it will require some time. I crafted this story as a novel, and only the first chapter is out at the moment. Stay tuned for the second chapter. I’m very pleased with the response down South, where the movie has been embraced by audiences, and I expect it to achieve similar success in the North, said Aadhi on being asked about the performance of his film in Tamil.</p>.<p>“Although I’ve completed seven films, this is my first Hindi venture, and I am excited and curious. The Hindi audience has shown great appreciation for quality films, and I hope they will welcome ours enthusiastically. Despite my lack of knowledge in the language, I managed to dub for the film with the help of AI. I’ve dedicated a great deal of effort to this movie and hope it resonates in the Hindi market as well,” excited Aadhi told DH while speaking about his Hindi cinema debut.</p><p>Starring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi in the lead, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Nassar, Natty, Anaka, N. Alagan Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Kalyan Master, Ilango Kumaravel, Thalaivasal Vijay, Mahanadhi Shankar, Ilango Kumanan, Siva Shara RA, FJ, Guhan Prakash, and Rocket Rajesh in pivotal roles.</p><p>Produced by Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi under the Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner, the film is also written, directed, and composed by Aadhi himself. Set against a distinctive backdrop, this film explores the harsh realities of war, surprising audiences and receiving widespread acclaim. The makers have planned to release the movie in Hindi on 4<sup>th</sup> of October.</p>