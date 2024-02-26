'His ghazals touched souls of people': Tributes pour in from all walks of life for Pankaj Udhas

Udhas was an important fixture in many of Bhatt's movies, beginning with Naam where the singer also featured in Chitthi aayi hai song.

"If you think of Naam', you think of Chitthi aayi hai, you cannot separate the heart from the heartbeat... The song contributed in a very large way to the phenomenal success of the movie.

"Pankaj was outstanding. He would shoot in the day and go do his shows in the night, which he was committed to," Bhatt told PTI.

Fellow singer Anup Jalota said he knew Udhas had been unwell for the last several months but didn't realise he would go away so soon.

"I've lost my friend. We would discuss everything. Pankaj, Talat and I... our trio was famous. We had great fun together. We would do concerts together. He has had a great contribution in making ghazals popular and accessible. It can never be forgotten," Jalota said.

Anuradha Paudwal, who collaborated with Udhas on many songs, including Mohabbat, inayat, karam and Tere khamosh hoton se", remembered Udhas as a nice human being.

"He was a very good artiste for the world but to me he was a very close and dear friend... We studied together in St. Xavier's and then we both joined the industry. We recorded many popular duets. He was a great singer, a great artiste, very soft spoken... but over and above that, he was a very nice human being. He was close to everyone,” Paudwal told PTI.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene mourned the death of Udhas and said his songs will forever linger in the hearts of people. In the 1991 romantic drama, Saajan - featuring Nene, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, Udhas sang Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, which continues to be one of the most loved tracks.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti #RIP,” she said.