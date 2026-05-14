<p>Alia Bhatt has been making waves at the 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival with her fashion statements. But she is making headlines for more than one reason.</p><p>Beyond just walking the red carpet, Alia was also a part of the inaugural event for Bharat Pavilion, joining a distinguished Indian delegation to celebrate Indian cinema.</p><p>For the event and her second day at Cannes, Alia opted for a sculpted look. She wore an ivory silk saree paired with an embroidered ivory corset. </p><p>Now, in a viral video from the event, a visibly annoyed Alia can be seen snapping at photographers who have mobbed her.</p>.From purple lips to Gucci saree: Revisiting viral looks of Indian celebrities at Cannes.<p>In the video, Alia looks visibly irritated after being mobbed by fans and photographers. In the chaotic situation, while Alia initially stops for pictures, her movement gets briefly blocked which irked the <em>Raazi</em> actor even more.</p><p>As the situation becomes overwhelming for her, she is heard saying, "Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)" indicating her frustration over the growing crowd.</p><p>In the video, her security team can also be heard requesting the crowd to calm down by repeatedly saying, "Relax, relax."</p><p>After this brief moment of frustration and chaos, Alia then leaves the spot and heads back to her vehicle.</p>.'Year after year...': L'Oreal responds as fans question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Cannes campaign.<p>Alia made her grand debut at Cannes last year in May. This is the second time she is walking the red carpet as a global brand ambassador for L'Oreal.</p>