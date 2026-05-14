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'Ho gaya abhi?': Alia Bhatt snaps at paparazzi after being mobbed at Cannes Film Festival

In a viral video from the Bharat Pavilion inaugural event, a visibly annoyed Alia can be seen snapping at photographers and fans who have mobbed her.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:11 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattCannesCannes Film FestivalTrendingFilmyzilla

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